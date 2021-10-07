New campaign after half of adults in East Midlands say pandemic impacted mental health

The campaign empowers people to look after their mental health by directing them to free, practical tips and advice.

By answering five simple questions through the Every Mind Matters platform, people can get a tailored “Mind Plan”, giving them personalised tips to help deal with stress and anxiety, boost their mood, sleep better and feel more in control.

New research commissioned by OHID reveals half of adults in the East Midlands said the pandemic had a negative impact on their mental wellbeing.

And more than a third of all adults in the region said they did not know what to do to help improve their mental wellbeing – higher than the national average.

Nationally, younger adults reported struggling the most, with 57 per cent of 18-34-year olds saying their mental wellbeing was negatively impacted by the pandemic, and just under half reporting that they did not know what to do to help.

This is the first campaign delivered by the new Office for Health Improvements and Disparities which was launched on October 1 with the aim of tackling health inequalities across the country.

Matt Day, deputy director for healthcare public health at PHE, East Midlands, said: “The new Better Health - Every Mind Matters campaign is being launched today in the East Midlands to highlight the little things we can all do to look after our mental health and show how they can add up to make a big difference.

“The impact and experience of the past 18 months has been a difficult time for us all, and that’s why we want to make sure everyone in the East Midlands is aware of the free resources and tools available to them.”

Famous faces - including actor and presenter Stephen Fry, Mercury prize winner Arlo Parks and TV presenter Jay Blades - are supporting the new campaign, sharing their personal mental wellbeing experiences during the last 18 months, and encouraging others to take steps to look after themselves.

Stephen Fry will also voice a new TV advert highlighting ‘what works for me’, depicting the little things that people can do to look after their mental health such as being active, talking about their worries or taking up a hobby.

The campaign is supported by a coalition of leading mental health charities, including CALM, The Mental Health Foundation, Mental Health Innovations, and a range of commercial, third-sector, NHS and Local Authority partners.

