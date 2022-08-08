New date for big Hucknall toy swap event

Being held at the George Street Working Men’s Club, the event is on Monday, August 22 from 11am to 2pm.

Anyone is welcome to attend and bring along toys in good, clean working condition to be swapped for something similar – all free of charge.

The event is being organised by the Pay It Forward – Hucknall and Surrounding Areas group.

The big Hucknall toy swap will now take place on August 22

The group, which has more than 5,000 members, is for people to pass on anything they don’t need any more to a person or family that does, all for free, to help people to save on the costs of buying things like new toys, household items, equipment, clothing, food or any item they might need.

They announced plans for a toy swap event last month but were in need of a venue.

Now, the George Street Club has stepped in to fill the breach.

Gemma Webb, one of the group’s members and the driving force behind the toy swap event, said: “The response to this has been phenomenal, we’ve had so many donations.

"I’ve been storing them at my house and Emma and Jane Webster who run Bees Knees on Watnall Road, they’ve been taking in donations for me too and they’ve been absolutely brilliant.

"The Pay it Forward group has been really successful and this was the next step forward for helping families in the holidays.

"We’re going to see how this goes but if it goes well, we could do another one next year or perhaps for Christmas.

"From what people have been saying about it, it seems that there is a lot of interest so I hope that will see lots of people coming as a result.

"No money is exchanged, everything is on a free budget."

Everything is essentially swapped on a like-for-like basis although Gemma acknowledged that would not always be possible

She continued: “You’re not going to get a kitchen for kitchen are you, so you need to be sensible about these things.