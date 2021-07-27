The new festival will take over the pedestrianised High Street in August.

Ashfield District Council, with partners Discover Ashfield and Lincoln Green Brewery, are hosting the festival on Sunday, August 22, from 10am to 5pm.

The event brings together the finest food and drink producers in Hucknall and aims to become an annual event in the food and drink calendar.

The festival will be held on Hucknall High Street in August

So far, there are more than 20 stalls lined up, selling a variety of artisan food, drinks, produce and gifts.

There will be freshly made hot food including authentic Neapolitan pizzas from B’Reyt Dough, Turkish street food from Istanbul Grill, and luxury crepes from Rupert Mole.

Homemade gooey brownies and sourdough donuts will be on offer from Taartie, alongside stuffed cookie cups from Outlaw Cookie Club.

There will be plenty to choose from for cider and ale lovers, with a variety of breweries exhibiting including Hucknall’s own Torkard Cider and Lincoln Green Brewery.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said “We are so excited to be able to bring this food and drink festival to Hucknall.

“It is the first of its kind in Ashfield and we have attracted traders from all over the county, and beyond, to bring some of the best food and drinks to Hucknall.

"After the last 18 months that we have had, it feels amazing that we will be able to host such a large event to bring the community together for the first time.

"The Food & Drink Festival is set to be a huge celebration and is just one of the events and activities that we have planned for this year as part of the Welcome Back Fund.”

For more information, visit the website at www.hucknallfoodanddrink.co.uk. Entry for the general public is free and pitches are priced from £60 for food and drink producers.

​To apply for a space at this event, please contact the Markets Office by e-mail at [email protected] or by post to Markets Office, Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton-in- Ashfield, NG17 1BP.