New Hucknall Leisure Centre gym forced to close due to technical problems

On it’s Facebook page, the venue posted: “Unfortunately, we are having technical issues and difficulties with the gym section which means the gym will closed until further notice.

"We will inform you when we are able to return.

"This doesn't affect any other aspect if the facility.”

Hucknall Leisure Centre's new gym has been forced to temporarily close

The new gym, which opened last summer is three times the size it was before and is kitted with out top-of-the range gym equipment, including new exercise bikes, stair climbers, skill mills and skill rows, new DAP equipment, a new rig and more free weights and resistance kit.

It is one of the the centrepieces of the big refurbishment project at the venue which has already included a new reception area and new fitness studios as well as the gym.