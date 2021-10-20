New members join Bestwood Male Voice Choir ahead of packed schedule in the run-up to Christmas

Dave Gee, a top tenor, Alistair Hart, Paul Clark and Frank Dilks, all baritones, were warmly welcomed to the choir by vice-chairman Peter Fletcher at a recent rehearsal.

The choir can next be heard at the Remembrance Day service at Bestwood Village Cenotaph on Sunday, November 14, followed by a busy December schedule that includes the carol concert at Hucknall United Reformed Church on December 14.