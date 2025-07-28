New Nottinghamshire Police dog welcomed to the ranks

A dog given up by his previous owners has been welcomed to the ranks after completing weeks of complex training with an experienced handler.

PD Gibbs, an 18-month-old Belgian Malinois, was recruited from a private owner earlier this year after proving a little too much to handle in a domestic setting.

After impressing expert dog trainers with his drive and enthusiasm to work, Gibbs was selected for additional evaluation and eventually paired with experienced handler PC Nicola Crabtree for full training.

PC Crabtree, a dog handler for nearly five years, was in need of a new partner after her faithful general purpose dog PD Mack was retired earlier this year.

PC Nicola Crabtree and PD Gibbs. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Together with PD Gibbs, she has just completed an eight-week training programme to develop all the core skills needed to protect and serve the public.

From searching for people and property to chasing down and detaining criminal suspects, even the most experienced handlers have to prove to independent examiners that they are able to operate effectively and safely with their dog.

PC Crabtree, who also operates passive search dog PD Dougie, said: “Working with a new dog can be a real challenge, and it’s not been easy to find a new dog who can met the standards we require.

“Luckily for me, Gibbs has been excellent. He’s picked things up quickly and really enjoys his work, which makes a real difference.

PD Gibbs. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

“He’s been an absolute joy to work with and I am really pleased to have come through the last eight weeks with him at my side.

“It was difficult to move on from my previous dog but I’m now excited to get going as I’ve been out of the game for a while

“I love working with the dog as part of a team and I am really excited to get him out there and see what he can do.

“These really are incredible animals to work with and they just absolutely amaze me with the things they care capable of.”

Sergeant Nick Dachtler, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Dog Section, said: “What makes dogs policing so special is the unique bond our handlers form with their animals.

“Just like people, dogs are all different, with their own personalities, strengths and weaknesses.

“They aren’t a tool you can use interchangeably; they must be constantly nurtured and developed by their handlers in order to deliver the kind of service the public rightly expect.

“Finding the right dog to meet those challenges can be difficult, and some dogs we select will fail to meet the standards we require.

“I am pleased that Gibbs has adapted so well and delighted for him that he will now live the kind of life he was born to live – not as a domestic pet but as a working animal in the hands of an experienced handler.”