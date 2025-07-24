New pledge: Hucknall MP unveils next step in Whyburn and Misk Hills country park campaign

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh has launched a major step in the community campaign calling for Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills to be formally designated as a country park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative seeks to protect and enhance these vital green spaces in Hucknall for the benefit of local residents, wildlife, and future generations.

As part of the campaign, residents, businesses, and visitors are being invited to sign a pledge, demonstrating public support for the formal recognition of Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills as a country park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Welsh said: “Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills are deeply valued by the community.

Michelle Welsh MP and campaigners turned out in force for a rally at Whyburn this month. Photo: Submitted

"They offer space for walking, cycling, and spending time in nature and they play a vital role in our health, wellbeing, and local heritage.

"The area is also rich in local history and beauty, with inspiring landscapes once enjoyed by Lord Byron himself.

"By recognising them as a country park, we can ensure they are protected and enjoyed for generations to come.”

The pledge outlines public support for the following:

That Ashfield Council and Nottinghamshire Council should formally adopt, through their democratic processes, the designation of Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills as a country park.

That the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Steve Reed MP meets with Michelle Welsh to discuss the campaign and the role national Government can play in helping deliver this vision.

The campaign has already gained strong momentum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A public rally held in Hucknall attracted over 100 people with less than 24 hours’ notice, reflecting the strength of local feeling.

Jemma Chambers, founder of campaign group Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development, said: “It’s vital that we come together as a community to gather as many signatures as possible in support of this pledge.

"Our goal is to protect Whyburn and Misk for future generations, while honouring the memories and history that make this area so special.

"Establishing a country park in Hucknall will not only provide a cherished green space for local residents, but also attract visitors to our town – a place already rich in heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will boost our local economy and ensure that Hucknall continues to enjoy and celebrate this precious natural haven.”

Ms Welsh added: “This is more than a campaign to protect land – it’s a campaign to protect what makes Hucknall special.

"Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills are at the heart of our community.

"This is a positive, people-powered movement and I encourage everyone who cares about our green spaces to sign the pledge and add their voice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents and supporters can sign the pledge online now via the campaign form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf9ch7v0BHAyvpZ7ZoWBjQPwW4VAGIHg4IuBNgothQZ7CJjzQ/viewform

By signing, individuals agree to add their name to letters of support for a country park designation addressed to the leaders of Ashfield Council, Nottinghamshire Council and the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.