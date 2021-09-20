New police scheme for Hucknall armed forces veterans is first of its kind in the UK

The Hucknall Veterans’ Hub (HVH) thought to be the first in the UK has been established by PCSO Steve Timperley who served in the British Army for 22 years and with Commendation.

Steve is leading this unique initiative on behalf of Nottinghamshire Police and the Hucknall neighbourhood policing peam.

Ashfield Police is now spreading the word of the new scheme through outlets such as its Facebook page.

The scheme will help veterans engage with the police more. Photo: Alastair Grant/WPA/Getty Images

The HVH is striving to build inroads with veterans and assist those who may be in need of an array of additional support and crime reduction advice.

In essence the HVH outreach initiative is taking a proactive approach to supporting veterans who may find it difficult to engage with the police as well as help to promote community cohesion.

PCSO Timperley: “This initiative is also about breaking down barriers and it’s working to build better relations between veterans and the police.

"If this means we just meet up regularly for a chat then I think there is a real value in that.

"But if veterans have particular problems we will do our best to link them to localised support before those problems get any worse.”