New projects to get Nottinghamshire residents back to work and boost economy

The Government’s £220m UK Community Renewal Fund aims to help communities with the biggest need to improve skills to help people find work and support local business recovery.

Digital training courses, job retraining sessions and support and advice for small businesses are some examples of what these projects will offer.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s Policy Committee will on Thursday, June 17, to consider nine projects which will boost jobs, particularly for young people, help businesses to thrive, bring more visitors to Nottinghamshire and help regenerate key communities.

Council bid for funding to help people back into work following the pandemic (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The county council has led the call for projects locally, encouraging and supporting potential project applications focused on the government’s target areas of Bassetlaw, Mansfield and Newark and Sherwood.

Coun Ben Bradley MP, Nottinghamshire County Council leader, said: “We are looking to put forward projects which have the strongest chance of winning this funding, which would be worth just over £12.6m.

“We have huge ambitions for our county and are looking to persuade the Government that we have a set of projects that could deliver real change for our communities.

“It’s vital that local projects get this investment to help those hardest-hit by the pandemic back into work or to get their business back on track.

“Given so many people have been impacted and even lost their lost their livelihoods, we’re exploring new ways to help people get their confidence back after what has been devastating time. This includes learning new digital skills and retraining.

“As well as boosting skills and job opportunities, this money will help more of our local small and medium-sized enterprises to thrive and generate new opportunities through green growth and new product developments.

“We also hope this funding can be used to help encourage more visitors from around the UK to enjoy the sights and sounds of our fantastic county”

“And we hope the Community Renewal Fund will open doors to even more investment.”