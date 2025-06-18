New £15.9m care home taking shape on site of former Hucknall police station

Construction work is well underway to build a new Hucknall care home on the site of the town’s former police station on Watnall Road

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £15.9m town centre scheme is being constructed on behalf of Preferred Homes Ltd by Midland-based Deeley Construction, and will see the creation of 73 apartments for affordable rent – 66 with one bedroom and seven with two bedrooms.

The affordable Extra Care Housing scheme is regenerating the site of the derelict former police station, which was demolished to make way for the new development, which has been designed to provide a modern and comfortable living space for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home will be called Gilbert House and earlier this month, Preferred Homed held a first community information briefing day in the town to explain to people what would be on offer at the new facility.

A digital artist's impression of how the new home will look when completed. Photo: Preferred Homes

When completed, it will also feature significant communal space, including a lounge area, dining area, plant room, multi-purpose room and a bistro for the community and residents to use.

The sustainable scheme will feature a rooftop photovoltaic system to provide renewable energy, air source heat pumps for each apartment and four electric vehicle charging points for residents.

Preferred Homes is a Homes England investment partner, with the scheme part-funded by grant through the Affordable Homes Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Frank, property director at Preferred Homes, said: “Hucknall marks our first development in the north midlands and our second constructed by Deeley Construction.

"We know this will be an invaluable asset for the community, so it is fantastic to have got spades in the ground.

Deeley understands our ambition when it comes to constructing high quality Extra Care Housing that supports the health and wellbeing of vulnerable older people, and we look forward to bringing that vision to fruition at Watnall Road.”

Chris Newman, operations director at Deeley Construction, added: “We are proud to be working in partnership with Preferred Homes Ltd to deliver important affordable homes for people in Hucknall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The development is only two-minutes from the historic market town centre, positioning it right at the heart of community in Hucknall.

"When completed it will see the regeneration of a brownfield site to provide high quality, comfortable and sustainable homes for residents.”