New skills academy to be part of the Top Wighay Farm housing development near Hucknall

As part of the construction programme, Countryside Partnerships has committed to hosting a Partnerships Plus Skills Academy on the site, a training initiative which aims to encourage people not in employment or training back into work, in partnership with Chameleon School of Construction.

Vistry Partnerships, now known as Countryside Partnerships, has been chosen to take on the building of about 800 homes at the planned new village at Top Wighay, as part of a multi-million pound agreement and one of the biggest ever development contracts for Nottinghamshire Council

The planned community also aims to create more than 1,000 new full-time jobs, as well as a new primary school, local commercial centre and green spaces across the 40.3 hectare site.

Official announcement of plans for new skills academy at Top Wighay development with Coun Keith Girling, Andy Reynolds, MD of Countryside Partnerships East Midlands and Steven Crossley, ops manager from Chameleon school of construction

It is estimated the new village will boost the economy by more than £873 million over a decade.

However, the development has caused a lot of concern for residents, particularly over health services, after plans to extend the development on the Hucknall-Linby border by 640 homes were announced.

More than 800 homes have already been earmarked for the site, off the A611 Annesley Road bypass in Linby, alongside Nottinghamshire Council’s £15.7 million flagship office building and a primary school.

But now new documents reveal plans to extend the housing development further north and increase the number of homes beyond 1,400.

Coun Keith Girling, council portfolio holder for economic development and asset management, said: “There is going to be houses, a school, an area of shops, and there’s also going to be the council building, delivering services that the local community require in this area.

“To me, it’s a good development, but there are concerns and I get it, but we’re putting lots of things in place to try to mitigate those concerns.

“For example, we’re leaving a space available for if ever the tram wanted to come here.

“We’ve got the Robin Hood Line just down the road and we’re looking at maybe having a station there.

“We’ve got cycle routes and walking routes to Hucknall and we’ve got a bus service that will go through the actual estate as well.