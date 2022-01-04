Coun Clarke was awarded the MBE for his services to local government in Nottinghamshire, in particular, the work to transform the former Gedling Colliery into Gedling Country Park.

The project to restore the former colliery site, which was derelict for more than 25 years, has benefitted the community in several ways and improved people’s health and wellbeing.

Coun Clarke has been a councillor for more than 30 years and council leader since 2011.

Coun John Clarke, Gedling Borough Council leader, has been made an MBE

He was formerly the chairman of the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Panel, after having been chairman of the Police Authority for 10 years.

He has also been a school governor at many schools across Gedling and is actively involved with many community groups across the borough.

Coun Michael Payne, deputy council leader, said: “Congratulations to John on his richly deserved MBE.

"His record of public service in Gedling and Nottinghamshire is outstanding – always putting service before self.

“John has never been one to seek the limelight but this honour is due recognition of his dedication and commitment to the people of Netherfield & Colwick, Gedling Borough and Nottinghamshire.

“John’s wife Tess and his two daughters Sarah and Catherine have supported him every step of the way throughout his time in public service – I know John will see this as a huge thanks to them too.