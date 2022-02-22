Newstead Village florist's random Act of Kindness to visitors at Nottingham Castle
Donations of flowers were gifted to Nottingham Castle visitors last week as part of 'Random Act of Kindness Day' on February 17 from local, family-run online florist Bunches.
Bunches, based in Newstead Village, donated more than 150 beautiful bouquets to guests of Nottingham Castle, in a bid to bring people joy as they entered the grounds.
Nottingham Castle attracts tens of thousands of arts and history lovers all-year-round, helping them to discover the city’s unique and rebellious past.
Dani Turner, customer experience director at Bunches, said: "We were truly delighted to donate flowers to visitors today. Little moments such as this really make a difference to people, and we felt this was the perfect random act of kindness.
The team also gave out packets of birdseed to visitors in a bid to encourage more wildlife to gardens around the UK.
“As a family-run business we are committed to helping causes that celebrate heritage, health and happiness within the community and aim to keep people connected through acts with bring people together.
"We encourage everyone to do something nice for one-another, whether it’s a neighbour, a friend, or a family member.”
David Johns, chief operating officer at Nottingham Castle, added: “It was wonderful seeing our visitors faces light up today with the gifting of flowers at the castle."
Bunches donates a minimum of ten per cent of its profits to charitable projects in the UK and overseas and is committed to improving its sustainability credentials, with strides to reduce its use of plastic across its entire product selection.