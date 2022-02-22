Newstead Village florist's random Act of Kindness to visitors at Nottingham Castle

Bunches, based in Newstead Village, donated more than 150 beautiful bouquets to guests of Nottingham Castle, in a bid to bring people joy as they entered the grounds.

Nottingham Castle attracts tens of thousands of arts and history lovers all-year-round, helping them to discover the city’s unique and rebellious past.

Dani Turner, customer experience director at Bunches, said: "We were truly delighted to donate flowers to visitors today. Little moments such as this really make a difference to people, and we felt this was the perfect random act of kindness.

Flowers laid out in front of Nottingham Castle ready to be given out to visitors.

The team also gave out packets of birdseed to visitors in a bid to encourage more wildlife to gardens around the UK.

“As a family-run business we are committed to helping causes that celebrate heritage, health and happiness within the community and aim to keep people connected through acts with bring people together.

"We encourage everyone to do something nice for one-another, whether it’s a neighbour, a friend, or a family member.”

David Johns, chief operating officer at Nottingham Castle, added: “It was wonderful seeing our visitors faces light up today with the gifting of flowers at the castle."

As part of 'Act of Kindness Day', Bunches florist gave out flowers to visitors at Nottingham Castle.