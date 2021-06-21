Newstead online florist providing much-needed support to Indian Covid-19 crisis

In response to the Covid crisis, Bunches – which prides itself on supporting charities overseas - donated funds through its charity partners, Links International and Love the One to provide nationwide medical care, food and sanitation in impoverished communities across the country.

As part of its Make a Difference campaign, it has an ongoing commitment to donate a minimum of ten per cent of profits to charitable projects, both in the UK and abroad, through its selection of letterbox flowers, house plants and hand tied bouquets.

Dani Turner, customer experience director at Bunches, said: “This pandemic has affected everyone in one way or another and at Bunches, we aim to help people in need as much as we can, to create something positive and really help make a difference to those who need it the most.

Bunches' donations are helping support more than 290,000 people in India

"Links International has been our key partner for many years and we have worked together to develop farms and medical projects as well as providing fresh water and supporting education.

“Love the One is also one of our charity partners, which exists to stand alongside vulnerable children in India, focusing on health, education and childcare to support the rights of children across the country.

"It is an incredible charity, and we are proud and delighted that our funds – from more than 2,000 bouquets – has been able to directly help those who need it the most in India, particularly children.

“It has been an extremely busy year for us, and we are overwhelmed with all the support we have received from all our customers.

Bunches has also teamed up with Gedling Borough Council to donate 450 packets of sunflower seeds to homes in Newstead Village,

"We strive to provide the best we can for those suffering across the globe and it is important to us that our customers are aware that they are contributing towards positive changes in the world and are part of something much bigger, every time they place an order with us.”

As another initiative to help create something positive, Bunches has donated 450 packets of sunflower seeds to a number of homes in Newstead Village and teamed up with Gedling Borough Council to personally hand deliver the seeds, as part of the Newstead Garden Competition 2021.

Dani continued: “We are committed to not only making a difference across the world, but also the local community.

"Even the smallest acts like donating seeds to our neighbours means so much to us and we hope it can help brighten up their gardens and help put a smile on people’s faces after a very challenging and tough year for all.

"We hope that the people of Newstead enjoy their sunflowers and hopefully it will encourage people to see the many health benefits from gardening in the fresh air.”

Since 1989, Bunches has provided sustainable and ethical plants, flowers, and gifts, and is constantly making strides to reduce its use of plastic.

Donating to charities and causes that are close to its heart, Bunches has supported more than 1,000 projects in Malawi over the years.