The category, recognising efforts during the pandemic, has been included in the annual event for the first time, after another extraordinary 12 months which has seen NHS staff and volunteers go the extra mile for patients and their families.

The awards were created to celebrate NHS staff, carers and volunteers for their hard work, innovative ideas and unwavering efforts to put patients first.

The new award is just one of ten categories in the NHS Parliamentary Awards for staff and volunteers in the health service and care sector as the country adapts to living with Covid-19.

MPs in the area are being asked to nominate NHS workers for their work during the pandemic.

Members of Parliament are now searching for nominations to submit and want to hear about outstanding individuals in their local area, who have innovated, impressed and made a real difference.

Those working in health and care are being invited to write to their MP to ask them to nominate colleagues for an award. Members of the public can also ask their MPs to nominate someone who may have cared for them, a friend or a family member during the pandemic.

Dr Nigel Sturrock, medical director at NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands said: “The NHS has a fantastic team in the Midlands that provides high quality care to patients throughout the year. And that is thanks to its staff and volunteers.

“It’s been a challenging couple of years for everyone across the NHS but I am extremely proud of the awe-inspiring commitment and dedication to our patients.

“We want MPs in the East Midlands to nominate some of this great work for the NHS Parliamentary Awards.”

Amanda Callow, director of nursing – leadership and quality at NHS England and NHS Improvement in the Midlands said: “The NHS Parliamentary Awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise the amazing work being done across the Midlands."

“It would be a fitting thank you for those that have received high quality care from nurses, midwives, care workers, as well as other NHS staff across the health service, to send nominations to their MP to ensure that staff receive the recognition they deserve.”

This year there are ten award categories, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Rising Star Award and, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Covid Response Award.

The shortlist of regional winners will be announced on June 13 ahead of the winners’ ceremony in July.

All those who make the national shortlist will be invited to an award ceremony in Westminster to celebrate their fantastic achievements.

More information on the NHS Parliamentary Awards 2022 can be found here: https://nhsparliamentaryawards.co.uk/

