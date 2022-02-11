Nine fantastic Hucknall bars and micropubs launched in the town in recent years

Things have changed massively and we have compiled a list of some of the favourite pubs the town has lost, CLICK HERE.

But it isn’t all about looking back. In recent years, Hucknall has been at the forefront of the flourishing micropub and real-ale explosion in Nottinghamshire – as well as welcoming new bars.

Here’s a closer look at some of the ale-houses, pubs and businesses who are forging ahead in their own unique style.

Byron's Rest, Baker Street Byron's Rest, Baker Street. Formerly a sewing shop, the premises were converted into a micro-pub and opened on February 3, 2017.

The Cowshed, Central Walk The Cowshed, on Central Walk, was created in March 2020. Specialising wood-fired pizzas, the premises were originally a cowshed and latterly a TV repair shop.

Havana Blue, Annesley Road Havana Blue, on Annesley Road, is a cocktail and prosecco bar that was launched in the summer of 2018 in the premises of a former fishing tackle shop.

The Hideout, Yorke Street The Hideout on Yorke Street launched in November, 2018. It is run by a Hucknall family who took over the previous Doghouse premises.