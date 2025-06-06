Nine things to do in Nottinghamshire to celebrate Father's Day

From Sunday brunch and country walks to music festivals there is something for your dad and all the family to enjoy.
So if you haven’t made any plans for Father’s Day yet check out this list to get some inspiration.
Why not take your dad to DropWorks Rum Distillery at Welbeck in Worksop. You can book a tour of the Distillery to see where the rum is made. Tours are at 11am and 3pm on Sundays. For more information visit www.dropworks.co.uk/tours Photo: Submitted
Take in the sights of the park on a led walk around Clumber at the Sunday Walkabouts, which take place every third Sunday of the month from 10.30am to 2pm. The walk team will lead the way as you explore the park and there will be two to three distances to choose from on arrival, depending on what you would like from your walk. The walk is free, but normal park admission applies. Dogs welcome. Meet by the Clock Tower. Located in the Turning Yard by the main facilities. Photo: Submitted
The Balloons & Beats Festival is taking place at Thoresby Park from Friday, June 13, to Sunday, June 15. You can expect hot air balloon displays and evening glows, live music performances featuring top artists and local talent, family entertainment, including children's characters, craft stalls, and Punch & Judy shows, fairground rides and stunt shows as well as delicious food vendors and a fully stocked bar. Tickets are £22 for adults, £15 for children and under three's are free. For more information visit www.balloonsandbeatsfestival.com Photo: Submitted
At Sundown Adventureland in Retford, on Saturday, June 14, and Sunday, June 15, visitors can save £14 on dad’s ticket compared to the standard cost of an adult ticket. To book visit www.sundownadventureland.co.uk. Tickets are £24 for adults or children over 90cm, with children under 90cm entering for free. Due to popularity, it is advised visitors book tickets in advance. Photo: Submitted
