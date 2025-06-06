Nine things to do in Nottinghamshire to celebrate Father's Day

2 . Contributed

Take in the sights of the park on a led walk around Clumber at the Sunday Walkabouts, which take place every third Sunday of the month from 10.30am to 2pm. The walk team will lead the way as you explore the park and there will be two to three distances to choose from on arrival, depending on what you would like from your walk. The walk is free, but normal park admission applies. Dogs welcome. Meet by the Clock Tower. Located in the Turning Yard by the main facilities. Photo: Submitted