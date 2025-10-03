No Hucknall Market stalls on Saturday due to Storm Amy threat

Ashfield Council has announced that no market stalls will be set out for Hucknall tomorrow (Saturday).

This is due to strong winds forecast to hit the area from Storm Amy this weekend, with winds of up to 50mph expected.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

On it’s Facebook page, the council said: “No market stalls will be set up on the High Street.

“Some traders may choose to sell directly from their vans, but please note this may mean a limited selection of goods available.”