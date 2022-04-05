Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind) who represents Hucknall North at County Hall, has raised fears at the council, and in the Dispatch, about suggestions the authority wanted to relocate the library to the new Top Wighay Farm development when it is built.

But speaking at the latest full council meeting, Coun John Cottee (Con), chairman of the authority’s communities committee, said: “I’m happy to confirm, again, that there are no plans to relocate or close Hucknall Library.

Hucknall Library will be staying in its iconic town centre home, Nottinghamshire County Council has said

“At the recent budget meeting, I promised that the Conservative administration would protect every one of the council’s network of 60 libraries and their mobile provision.

“I stated nobody who has access to a library within a reasonable distance of where they live now will cease to have that access while we are in office.

“I was therefore disappointed Coun Wilmott seemed to twist the words, and that I implied Hucknall Library was under threat.

“To be clear, I said we would protect Hucknall Library and our other 59 libraries.”

Coun Keith Girling (Con), chairman of the authority’s economic development and asset management (EDAM) committee, added: “To say we’re moving the library from Hucknall up to Top Wighay, this is not something we will be doing.”

However, speaking in the meeting, Independent Alliance councillor hit back at the claims and said none of the group had said Hucknall Library will be closing.

Coun Daniel Williamson (Ash Ind), who represents Kirkby South, said: “At no point has Coun Wilmott, myself or any Independent Alliance member has suggested this council is closing libraries.

“We have merely sought assurances that they would be maintained in their current places.

Speaking after the meeting, Coun Wilmott told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I am pleased that guarantees have now been given that Hucknall Library will remain in the heart of our town.