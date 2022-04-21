Nominate an inspirational Hucknall or Bulwell young person for county's 4Uth Awards

The 4Uth Awards seek to recognise the achievements of young people aged 11-19 (or up to 25 if disabled) from all seven districts of the county.

Previous winners have often overcome major challenges in their lives, such as bereavement, trauma and illness, and have raised thousands for charity, cared for friends or relatives, and helped others.

Nottinghamshire County Council is now looking for its next set of nominations for the amazing young people across the county.

Hucknall lad Regan Cattell was one of the winners at last year's 4Uth Awards

Coun Tracey Taylor (Con), chairman of the council’s children and young people’s committee said: “The 4Uth Awards are a fantastic way for us to see some really wonderful achievements from young people across Nottinghamshire and celebrate those achievements with them.

“There are young people out there right now making a real difference in other people’s lives, or overcoming significant hurdles of their own, and it’s only right that we recognise them in some way.

“If you know an inspirational young person who deserves to be recognised, then we want to hear from you.”

The deadline for applications is June 21 and finalists will be invited to a special presentation evening where an overall winner will be announced in the autumn.

The actual presentation of the trophy for the overall winner garners excitement each year as more and more elaborate ways are thought up for the delivery method of the trophy, with past deliveries being by boat and by plane.