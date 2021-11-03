Nominate Nottinghamshire NHS staff for prestigious awards

Now in its 19th year, the trust holds its Outstanding Service Contribution and Recognition Scheme (OSCARS) each year to recognise and reward staff and volunteers who have gone the extra mile to deliver high quality healthcare services across the city and county.

There are ten different awards in which staff and volunteers who provide high quality mental health, intellectual disability, substance misuse and community health services will be honoured. These are:

Unsung Hero Award – Clinical

Cherry Rumsey, one of the winners at last year’s OSCARS. (Photo credit: Steve Baker)

Unsung Hero Award – Non-Clincial

Quality Improvement Award

Team of the Year Award – Clinical

Team of the Year Award – Non-Clinical

Leadership Award

Environmental Impact Award

Volunteer of the Year Award

Outstanding Care and Compassion Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

A winner at last year’s OSCARS was Cherry Rumsey, a Macmillan Nurse working in Nottingham.

She was recognised in the Outstanding Care and Compassion category, after receiving nominations from colleagues, patients and carers.

Cherry joined the trust in 2010 as a district nurse and became a Community Macmillan Nurse almost six years ago, supporting patients with cancer and other life limiting illnesses.

Writing in their nomination, one patient said: “Cherry called and helped exactly when I and my family needed her. After talking to Cherry on the phone I felt so much better and seeing her in person was fantastic; I was in such a dark place and she lifted my family and I up.”

Feedback received on the PatientOpinion website also included:

“My relative was supported by Cherry and she has made our journey so much better! She was so caring… extremely knowledgeable and supportive. She was always kind, available, approachable, and compassionate. I’m not sure what we would have done without her.”

Cherry also received recognition from colleagues for her work over the year representing the service at Integrated Care System (ICS) level as a trusted member of staff with the specialist knowledge required to drive up quality in service provision.

Speaking at the time of her nomination, Cherry said: “The main focus of my role is clinical work with patients, which I juggle with teaching nursing in palliative care and working with the ICS development. While they add to the variety of work, my heart is really with my patients. It’s a privilege to walk with people through their time of illness.”

And what would she say now, to those considering nominating their healthcare worker for an OSCAR?

“Please do nominate! We have worked through some very challenging times and being nominated is a huge confidence boost and an honour to be recognised for your contribution that is often unseen”.

Nominations can be made by anyone who has had contact with our staff and/or volunteers in any capacity, and feels they deserve an award.

Judging will take place in November and December and the shortlist will be on our website in the middle of December.

The shortlisted finalists will be invited to a special awards ceremony, where the winners will be announced, at East Midlands Conference Centre in March 2022.