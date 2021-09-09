Nominations now open for this year's Pride of Gedling Awards

The Community Hero(es) Award: Recognising inspirational individuals or groups, from any walk of life, who have gone that extra mile to help others or to make life better in their community.The Dylan Barker (Young Person of the Year) Award: Celebrating young people, under the age of 21, who make an outstanding contribution to their communities.Business in the Community Award: Highlighting the role our local businesses play in supporting the community.Outstanding Community Project Award: This award is open to any project or group which helps our local communities and improves the lives of those who live in them.The Environmental Hero Award: In recognition of any individual, group, school, club, organisation or business in the borough that have made a positive impact on either; conservation, the environment or community space.The Inspirational Healthy Lifestyles Award: This award celebrates any individual, group, school, club, organisation or business in the borough that have made a positive impact on health and/or wellbeing in the borough.