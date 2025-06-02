North Nottinghamshire newspapers: Early 2000s primary school nostalgia

Do you recognise anyone as we head ‘back to school’ in this retro article?
1. Lollipop Ladies
Having a lollipop lady or lollipop man was a significant part of the primary school experience. The photo shows Sylvia Caunt who served as a lollipop lady for 20 years, as featured in your Chad back in 2007. She is seen here throwing her hat away as she retires, surrounded by friends and colleagues. Photo: Angela Ward
2. Planting a tree
During this time, there was a significant push for conservation, which continues today. Many of us participated in tree planting activities. Photo: Pupils from High Oakham Primary School took part in a tree planting session to create a shaded area on the school field (2010). Max Cheeseman, Harvey Walters, and Madelaine Sillars were joined by Reg England from the Maun Conservation Group and parent Louise Keating, as they planted various trees, including oak, silver birch, rowan, wild cherry, and field maple. Photo: Anne Shelley
3. Playing Hockey
Who remembers playing hockey back in the day? Photo: In 2006, Kirkby Greenwood Primary School celebrated its sporting achievements and the opening of a new £80,000 multi-use games area. Pictured are Nick Morris, left, Sports Coordinator for the Ashfield Family of Schools, and Grant Worthington, right, P.E. Coordinator at the school. Photo: Jane Hilton
4. You're having a Giraffe!?
Can you remember taking a break from lessons to visit the Giraffe in a van? Photo: 2009. St. Anne's Primary School, Harrington Street, Worksop. The pupils were visited by the Life Education bus. In the picture: Paula Drakefield, an educator from Life Education, is pictured with Harold the Giraffe. The sessions are designed to help the children improve their self-esteem, encourage positive attitudes towards themselves and their health, and for older children, to recognize the risks associated with drugs, including medicines, alcohol, and tobacco. Photo: Mark Fear
