Nottingham burglary gang undone by phone, forensic and location evidence

Members of a burglary gang have been jailed after detectives used a mixture of forensic, mobile phone and even electronic tag data to link them to their crimes.

The gang targeted four addresses over a ten day period in in Summer 2021 – making off with six high-end and expensive cars.

The offences were all very similar in nature, with offenders taking keys from inside properties before driving away.

The first offence took place in Papplewick on July 29, 2021, when two cars were taken.

The second offence took place in Sherwood two days later when another car was stolen.

The third and fourth offences took place in Hucknall and Nuthall on September 6 and 8 where a further three cars were taken.

In each instance entry was gained in the same way – by breaking the locks from patio doors.

In three of the cases the victims were at home and in bed in the time, and in two cases children were also asleep inside.

Cash, watches and other items were also stolen by the offenders.

Detectives soon concluded that the offences were linked and launched a combined investigation to find the people responsible.

Teenagers Harvey Hollingworth and Jahleo Golding were later found to be working in league with older men Lucas Wilkinson and Dylan Stone.

Hollingworth, now aged 21, was found to be the registered keeper of the car used to drive to and from the first offence, and his fingerprints were linked to two false plates later found on stolen vehicles.

He was also betrayed not only by mobile phone data that placed him in the vicinity of each break-in, but also by data from his electronic tag – fitted in relation to other offences – which proved he was not at home at the time of the offences.

He also had images of some of the cars on his mobile phone and was found in possession of one of the keys when he was arrested.

Wilkinson, now aged 28, was also linked to Hollingworth by mobile phone data and was involved in the onward movement of vehicles.

Golding, the youngest of the group and now aged 19, was linked to other conspirators by mobile phone data and to at least one of the vehicles by fingerprint evidence.

Jordan, meanwhile, was found to have one of the stolen cars on his driveway and was again linked to the others by mobile phone data.

Taken together, the evidence proved compelling and strongly pointed towards a conspiracy involving each of the men.

Hollingworth, of Bridgnorth Drive, Clifton pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit a burglary with intent to steal, conspiring to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property

Golding, of Cinderhill Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit a burglary with intent to steal.

Wilkinson, of Goldthorpe, Rotherham, also pleaded guilty to pleaded guilty to conspiring to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property

Jordan, of Manor Croft, Basford, pleaded guilty to conspiring to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property

Stone, of Manor Road, Eastwood, pleaded guilty to conspiring to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 31 January the men were sentenced as follows:

Hollingworth was jailed for four years and six months

Golding was jailed for four years and three months

Wilkinson was given a 21 month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and as also given a three month curfew order

Jordan was given a 7 month prison sentence suspended for 18 months.

Stone, who had also admitted involvement in another similar conspiracy, was jailed for five years and ten months earlier this month.

Another man will be sentenced for his involvement at a later date.

Detective Constable Matthew Barnes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These were targeted offences committed by people who clearly cared very little about the impact these crimes would have on their victims – many of whom were asleep when their homes and lives were violated in these break-ins.

“It was clear from very early on that these cases were linked, and it didn’t take us long to identify some prime suspects.

“Using a combination of fingerprint records, mobile phone data and a range of other evidence, we were able to prove beyond doubt that each of these offenders had either been involved in some way with the offences and had been in extensive contact with each other.

“We did not have to prove exactly who did what on each day and instead invited the suspects in this case the opportunity to explain away this evidence in front of a jury.

“After a very lengthy court process they eventually decided against this option and pleaded guilty to a range of very serious offences.

“I am pleased they have now been held to account and hope this case serves as a reminder to the public about the many investigative tools we have at our disposal to bring people like this to justice.”