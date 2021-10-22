Nottingham Castle launches ‘tickets for a tenner’ for all residents in area

The “tickets for a tenner” offer, provides a reduced rate on general admission tickets for residents living in postcodes NG1 to NG9 and NG11. Meanwhile, employees of Nottingham Bid levy payers and students can benefit from 20 per cent off general admission tickets. Plus, all guests from anywhere in the country can enjoy ten per cent off general admission ticket prices if they book in advance online.

Alex Broughton, marketing and communications manager at Nottingham Castle, said: “We’ve had an incredibly busy and exciting first few months since opening and now have the time to look at feedback and improve our offering. An important part of this is making the castle more accessible to those that live here – we're proud to be able to finally announce this discounted rate which will apply to the end of the year.

“The general admission ticket gives access to the grounds, all the galleries and Hood’s Hideout adventure playground – all of which offers an average dwell time of three hours. Extras such as Robin Hood Adventures and the cave tours can still also be booked in advance. Plus, we regularly offer additional activities for free such as the chance to take wizarding and witching lessons and enjoy Halloween crafts from October 29 to October 31.”

The art gallery at Nottingham Castle. (Photo by Tracey Whitefoot)

The castle is also taking part in the National Lottery Days Out campaign from VisitBritain to give even more visitors the chance to visit for less. The initiative provides all players with the ability to redeem a £25 voucher on admission during the autumn. Participating vouchers can be redeemed through the VisitBritain Shop here.

For more information please visit - https://www.nottinghamcastle.org.uk/nottingham-residents-discount/

