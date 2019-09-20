Nottingham city centre crash victim named as Highbury Vale man

A Highbury Vale man has died following reports of a serious collision in Nottingham on Wednesday afternoon.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to Upper Parliament Street at around 2pm on Wednesday 18 September 2019 following reports of a collision involving a man and a bus.

Daniel Thorpe.

Daniel Thorpe, 34, of Highbury Vale, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital but died soon afterwards.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information or dash camera footage is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 441 of September 18.