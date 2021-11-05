Nottingham City Council confirms plans for Remembrance Sunday

The traditional wreath laying and two-minute silence at the city’s war memorial on Victoria Embankment will take place on Sunday, November 14 with the ceremony beginning at 10.45am.

There will be a full service with music played throughout by The Nottinghamshire Band of The Royal Engineers (volunteers) which will be accompanied by the Nottingham Hospitals Choir.

The ceremony will begin with the traditional parade.

The traditional Remembrance Day commemorations will return in Nottingham this year

From the west side closure (at Wilford Grove/Embankment), the parade comprising armed forces personnel, cadets, and veterans will form up before marching down to the memorial.

After the service, the parade will depart from the memorial and march down towards the east side closure (Embankment – Bunbury Street) saluting the Lord Lieutenant, before falling out inside the road closure at the Bunbury Street end.

The road will be closed at the west and east side of the event site, at the junction of Wilford Grove and the Embankment and Bunbury Street and the Embankment.

Cars will be able to park on the Embankment as normal, but they will not be able to get inside the closures due to the need to keep the areas sterile on police advice.

Under the instruction of the Regimental Sergeant Major, wreaths will be laid by the Lord-Lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, Lord Mayor of Nottingham, and Chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council, as well as representatives from other authorities, military, and faith communities.Last year’s commemorative event was scaled back due to the pandemic.

The lifting of restrictions means this year’s event will see the public once again able to pay their respects in person and spectators are very welcome but are asked to maintain social distancing wherever possible.

To assist with this, there will be a large screen on Victoria Embankment for the public to be able to watch the ceremony which will be filmed and shown live on the screen.

A large PA system will ensure people can also hear the service.

There will be no activity in Old Market Square on the Sunday and the traditional parade of the South Notts Hussars will not be taking place this year either.

However, Coun David Trimble, Lord Mayor of Nottingham, and Coun Merlita Bryan, Sheriff of Nottingham, will be on the steps of the Council House on Thursday, November 11 to observe the two-minute silence for Armistice Day

Again, the public is invited to join them to mark the occasion but is asked to maintain social distancing wherever possible.

Coun Trimble said: “It is important for Nottingham that we have the opportunity to remember those who sacrificed their lives in conflict and to pay our respects to them.