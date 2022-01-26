Holocaust Memorial Day was observed for the first time in January 2001 following widespread support for such a commemoration.

It aims to remember the millions of people murdered under Nazi persecution in the Holocaust and in the genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.

The National Coalition Building Institute (NCBI) Nottingham has organised an online candlelit memorial event that will take place over Zoom between 6pm and 7pm tonight , which will also be accessible by phone and be fully captioned.

Nottingham City Council will light up the council house purple to mark National Holocaust Memorial Day

In the evening Nottingham’s council house will light up purple in memory of all who have lost their lives in genocides.

Coun David Mellen (Lab, Nottingham City Council leader, said: “It is right that we remember the atrocity of the Holocaust and other acts of genocide around the world, as a warning from history which must never be repeated.

“Once again, we unfortunately cannot come together physically to mark the day, but we will remember and commemorate the victims and survivors and commit ourselves to learning from the past to make sure nothing like that ever happens again.

“It is also a day which reminds us why it is so important to respond to attempts to divide our communities.

"We do that by working together and respecting each other.