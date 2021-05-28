Nottingham Forest and Hospitals Charity team up to support mental health

A new local fundraising partnership has been announced, between Nottingham Forest Community Trust and Nottingham Hospitals Charity.

Bringing the football community and the city’s NHS hospitals together, the new pairing will work together to raise money for healthcare initiatives across the city.

This will include funding for mental health support for young people through the youth service within Nottingham’s hospitals.

Barbara Cathcart and Graham Moran with the NHC and NFCT mascots

As the lead charity for Nottingham University Hospitals Trust, Nottingham Hospitals Charity works tirelessly to fund improvements to patient care in Queen’s Medical Centre, City Hospital, Ropewalk House and Nottingham Children’s Hospital.

Most recently, the charity has committed to funding 83 staff wellbeing areas across the hospitals, for nurses, doctors, porters and other staff who have been working tirelessly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nottingham Forest Community Trust (NFCT) is the community engagement arm of Nottingham Forest Football Club delivering programmes that help people to realise their potential by creating pathways into training, education and employment – enhancing physical and mental wellbeing while creating stronger, safer and happier communities.

With the partnership working together for an initial 12 month period, the first fundraising campaign will launch at the start of the next season, with more details as to how you can get involved to be announced in the near future.

Barbara Cathcart, chief executive of Nottingham Hospitals Charity, agreed the two charities will be a great team.

She said: “Nottingham is home to both sporting excellence and a magnificent NHS, so it is fitting that the two have come together to support our local community.

"I am really looking forward to launching our first fundraising campaign together and getting the whole of Nottingham on our side to help fund crucial health projects.”

Graham Moran chief executive of Nottingham Forest Community Trust, added: “Nottingham Forest is delighted to join forces with our local NHS.

"We are determined to support the improved physical and mental wellbeing of local people and this collaboration will hopefully deliver the positive results we are aiming for.