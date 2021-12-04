As much as £42million worth of Christmas gifts are unwanted (and sent to landfill) each year.

To break the taboo around second-hand gifting this festive season, Bower Collective have released a study looking at the number of vintage stores, second-hand shops and vintage and second-hand events per capita across UK towns and cities to find the top places to find pre-loved presents.

Considering all factors, the study found that Nottingham is the UK’s fourth best location. The city scored particularly highly for the number of second-hand shops available, with 70 to choose between.

Nottingham has been named the UK’s fourth best city to shop for second-hand gifts.

Nottingham’s 15 vintage shops are also highly rated, with an average customer rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

The study also examines the demand from each city for sustainable and second-hand shopping terms like ‘sustainable gifts’, ‘charity shops' and ‘vintage kilo sale’’. Nottingham has seen a 41 per cent increase in searches for sustainable and second-hand gifting terms between 2020 and 2021 alone.

Considering all factors, the study found that Norwich, Worthing, Newcastle and Worcester are the best places to buy a thrifted Christmas gift.

The most limited UK destinations to second-hand-shop are Luton, Newtownabbey and Woking, which came bottom of the study.

In terms of category leaders, Wrexham has the most second-hand shops per capita. The Welsh town has 34 second-hand shops per 10,000 people, the most per capita in the UK. The city with the most second-hand events (like vintage kilo sales or table-top sales) is Newcastle-upon-Tyne. For this festive season, residents of the city have more than 30 events to get stuck into.

Besides England and Scotland, the study also considered the four major cities in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Swansea is the best Welsh spot to ‘thrifty-gift’ with 32 second-shops to explore. Derry in Northern Ireland is the best place to buy pre-loved presents on the Emerald Isle, and considering its smaller size,

Derry ranked fourth in the study for the number of vintage shops per capita — with eight to purchase from.

The study was also supplemented with research into the increase in demand for sustainable and second-hand gift giving in the UK. The data found that those in Bath, Edinburgh and Oxford are searching the most for second-hand and sustainable gifting search terms per capita. However, since 2020, Swansea has seen the biggest one year increase in relevant search terms (up by 528 per cent). Milton Keynes (with an increase of 146 per cent) and Woking (with an increase of 134 per cent) were the next cities with the biggest growth of interest in shopping more climate-consciously.

