Nottingham venues sign up to Safe Space Pledge to protect women and girls from violence

The initiative was launched at a special event, held at The Cosy Club, to celebrate the recent Safety of Women at Night training programme that Nottingham BID and partners have rolled out to support businesses in the night-time economy.

The free training sessions are part of Nottingham's partnership response to improving the safety of women and girls in Nottingham city centre and is funded by the office of the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) through the Home Office Safety of Women at Night fund.

The event was attended by Max Hill, director of public prosecutions, who praised Nottingham for leading the way in the forward thinking work partners have carried out to make Nottingham a safer place at night.

Alex Flint, chief executive of Nottingham BID, with Nottinghamshire PCC Caroline Henry at the launch event

At the celebration, businesses were asked to sign the Safe Space Pledge as a demonstration of their commitment to improve the safety and experience of women and girls within their premises.

The Safe Space is a voluntary pledge, which has been developed in partnership by Nottingham BID and the Consent Coalition to show a venue's commitment to improve the safety of women and girls within their premises.

Nottingham is leading the way as the first city in the UK to include the pledge as part of the local Best Bar None accreditation – a scheme that aims to improve standards in the evening and night time economy.

Under the heading of ‘Vulnerability Management and the Safety of Women at Night’, venues will be asked to demonstrate how they are meeting the different aspects of the pledge.

Alex Flint, chief executive of Nottingham BID said: “Nottingham is an extremely welcoming and friendly city and in keeping with this we want to send out a clear message that violence against women and girls is not tolerated in the city centre and that measures have been put in place to reduce the vulnerability of women visiting the city’s night time economy.”

Louise Graham, sexual violence lead at Nottinghamshire Crime and Drugs Partnership, speaking on behalf of the Consent Coalition, added: “All of the organisations that make up the Consent Coalition work to promote positive messages around consent and challenge unacceptable attitudes and behaviours.

"We are pleased to have had the opportunity to work with Nottingham BID and Best Bar None Nottingham on the Safe Spaces Pledge and are proud that venues have signed up so readily.

"We believe women should expect to feel safe at all times of the day and night.

"We hope that this work inspires other areas to set up similar schemes in the cities and towns belonging to them’.

Caroline Henry (Con), Nottinghamshire PCC, commented: "The safety of women and girls is a top priority and I believe we have already made great strides towards improving this.

“Nottingham is a safe and vibrant city to live and visit and we are determined to keep it that way.