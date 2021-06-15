Nottinghamshire-based charity wins at prestigious Queen’s Awards for Voluntary Service

Equivalent to an MBE, the Queen’s Awards for Voluntary Service (QAVS) are the highest awards given to local voluntary groups in the UK, and they are awarded for life.

Equation was nominated to win the award by 2020 Nottinghamshire High Sheriff Dame Elizabeth Fradd, and out of the thousands of nominated charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups in the UK, just 241 received the prestigious award.

Each year, this award is given to local volunteer groups across the UK to recognise the outstanding community work their volunteers do.

Equation also received a special designation for providing impactful support during the pandemic to survivors of domestic abuse in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Carrie McNabb, head of service, finance and business development at Equation, said: “This is the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK and we really couldn't be happier.

“Not only is it incredible to receive special recognition for our work through the pandemic, but also such an honour for our volunteers without whom we couldn’t achieve as much to end domestic abuse in our community as we do with their help and support.

“We want to say a huge thank you to all our amazing volunteers for being right at the centre of our team here at Equation. And of course we wouldn’t be here without the support of Dame Elizabeth Fradd, who supported us in post as 2020 High Sheriff and nominated us for this prestigious award.”

The local charity is supported by some 37 volunteers who give up their free time to support Equation.

The roles undertaken are diverse from supporting campaigning, training, governance, administration, monitoring, fundraising events, and supporting core functions.

A volunteer for Equation’s training team said “Volunteering at Equation has been incredible. All the staff are super nice and make you feel part of the team. You can see they’re truly invested in their work. The projects you get involved in as a volunteer are rewarding and you really do feel like you contribute to the community.”

Equation empowers the whole community to end domestic abuse. Their work includes preventative education, training and campaigns in addition to frontline support services for male survivors and perpetrators of domestic abuse.

