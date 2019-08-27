Nottinghamshire braced for 'heavy thunderstorms' as Met Office launch weather warning

We were blessed with sweltering weather here in Nottinghamshire over the Bank Holiday weekend- but that may be about to change.

Heavy thunderstorms, blustery showers and even hail could be on their way to the county as the Met Office launch a Yellow weather warning for the area.

Forecasters have predicted heavy thunderstorms and showers this afternoon.

The warning has been set in place from 12pm until just before midnight today (Tuesday, August 27) and covers the whole of the East Midlands.

Forecasters say: "Although some places will miss them, heavy showers and thunderstorms will break out in some areas this afternoon.

"Where thunderstorms do occur, torrential rain and frequent lightning is expected as well as a chance of gusty winds and hail here and there."

Some areas could see flooding and disruption to travel as a result of the storms.

