Organised by contractor Henry Brothers, legal and professional services group Gateley, and full-service communications agency Cartwright Communications, it was no ordinary golf day.

While the trades within the built environment are very familiar with a summer golf day, it was not just the usual crowd in attendance as non-golfers were invited to play alongside existing golfers of all abilities.

Explaining where the idea came from and the success of the day, Karen Hargrave, legal director at Gateley, said: “For far too long, it’s felt somewhat unfair that annual golf days organised by many businesses offer a great networking opportunity and enjoyable day out to only a select number of people in industry – the vast majority of which are men.

The event took place at The Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club and aims to return in 2023 in order to offer another opportunity for men and women across the industry.

“Ian Taylor, managing director at Henry Brothers Midlands and occasional golfer, and I came up with the idea to create a format that allows more people to get involved in golf in a fairly non-competitive and inclusive way. From this, the East Midlands Proper-tee and Construction Charity Golf Day was born.

“The response to the day was overwhelming. Connecting brilliant businesses, offering the opportunity to try a new sport and raising money for a worthwhile charity in the process, the value of the day is quite clear.”

Some of the region’s most reputable businesses were involved and donated generously, including sponsors Pagabo and Hexa Consulting, and attendees such as Willmott Dixon, Pick Everard and CPMG Architects.

Liz Cartwright, managing director at Cartwright Communications, said: “The property and construction scene in the East Midlands has a fantastic community and it was brilliant to help organise something unique.

Advertisement

“I attend plenty of networking events throughout the year but have not been to a golf day in my 17 years in industry. Seeing so many women taking part, most of whom had no prior experience of golf, was really inspiring.”

The event took place at The Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club and aims to return in 2023 in order to offer another opportunity for men and women across the industry.

Marcellus Baz BEM, chief executive officer and founder of Switch Up, said: “Everyone at Switch Up is very thankful for the support of the property and construction industry in the East Midlands, this is not the first time we’ve received vital funding from its charitable efforts.

“While we are happy to receive honest donations from a variety of sources, knowing that this money has been raised through the power of sport – something we champion at Switch Up through boxing – is great to see. Thank you to all the businesses that donated, helping us to support more young people in Nottingham, and to The Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club for hosting an inclusive event.”

Advertisement

The winners of the competition were Nigel Rees and Alex Kowalczuk from SVM Building Services Design who received prizes donated by Ovebury. They were joined by raffle winners in accepting prizes provided by sponsors Cartwright Communications, GT3 Architects, Pulse Consult, EDGE, Gleeds and MASHIE Golf.