Nottinghamshire children being taught knife crime education sessions by police during week of action
Schools and early intervention officers will be delivering knife crime sessions in schools and colleges across the county via information stalls, hard-hitting assemblies and presentations and visits to pupil referral units.
Nottinghamshire Police is providing a snapshot of its ongoing work to tackle knife crime as part of Sceptre – a national knife crime week of action, which runs until May 19.
Educating people about the consequences of carrying knives and taking weapons off the street are the main themes of the national campaign.
Schools and early intervention officers work closely with school communities to speak with young people about knife crime and to answer any questions they may have on this important topic.
In 2023, more than 2,600 schoolchildren and college students were taught about the dangers of carrying a knife and a similar number of pupils are expected to engage again this year.
As part of this, secondary schools across the county will be visited by schools and early intervention officers to deliver the important educational sessions and provide professional support to educational institutions to engage, educate and raise awareness of important topics amongst all young people.
They can also help divert vulnerable young people, where appropriate, away from the criminal justice system through early intervention and restorative justice.
Sgt Kerry Hall, Nottinghamshire Police’s lead for schools and early intervention officers as part of the force’s prevention hub, said: “The decision to carry and use knives can have devastating consequences.
“This is why it is so crucial that we speak with young people and educate them on the subject so that they can make the right decision if they find themselves in a situation where they ever consider carrying or using a weapon.
“Stopping people from picking a knife up in the first place is incredibly important in reducing knife crime and that is why early education and intervention is so significant, helping to keep young people and communities safe from harm.
“We continue to work alongside educational institutions and our partner organisations to prevent knife crime offences, whether that be through our education sessions in schools, engagement work with communities, or proactive policing.”