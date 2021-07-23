Nottinghamshire community pulls together to provide free food for rough sleepers – but there’s still work to do

The study, commissioned by the charity and conducted by Nottingham Trent University, investigates food provision in the Nottingham area for those who are homeless or rough sleeping, with particular focus on supply during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The research findings have been presented by Emmanuel House’s CEO Denis Tully to local food providers within the charitable and voluntary sector.

Denis Tully said: “The report shows that alongside the city’s homelessness preventative strategies, providing free food to rough sleepers can make an important contribution to ending homelessness, even if it doesn’t tackle its root causes.

Emmanuel House Support Centre, based in Nottingham.

“This research project has enabled us to gather perceptions about food provision around Nottingham from both the food providers and the people using the services.

“Although providers do a great job, there is currently no regularly updated timetable for when food is available in Nottingham that relates to frequent changing circumstances, which means that the people who need it often don’t know the times or location of where food is provided.

"The report also showed that some people had gone a significant amount of time without food. We’re urging providers to work together to continue providing access to free, nutritious food for some of Nottingham’s most vulnerable citizens.”

Emmanuel House is also encouraging food providers to ensure nutrition is of paramount importance when cooking for beneficiaries.

Food provision at Emmanuel House Support Centre, Nottingham.

To read the report, visit the Emmanuel House website at www.emmanuelhouse.org.uk

