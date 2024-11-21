Nottinghamshire County Council ‘crystal clear’ it will not close county libraries as new 10-year plan considered
As part of mapping out how it will run libraries over the next decade, the authority plans to designate 12 key sites as ‘hub libraries’ that offer a wide-range of activities and services six days a week.
Smaller libraries would be classed as ‘community libraries’ that would be open for at least four days every week, while others would be designated mobile libraries or ‘Library Access Points’.
The updated tiered model was considered by the council’s Overview Committee today (Thursday, November 21), following a public consultation period which ended on November 13.
Coun Scott Carlton (Con), cabinet member for communities and public health, said: “Firstly…this is not a strategy to close libraries.
“Secondly, it is not a strategy to reduce provision, and thirdly it is not a strategy to replace staff with volunteers.”
The consultation received 758 responses, and the council says 80 per cent of respondents were supportive of the new delivery model.
However when respondents were questioned about their thoughts on the new tiered model, there were a higher number of negative responses.
Coun Carlton said this may be down to “confusion” over the intentions of the delivery model.
Coun Francis Purdue-Horan (Ind), who represents Bingham East, said: “I welcome the commitment to keep the libraries open, and obviously I welcome the commitment to continue the library in my division, Bingham, to be a hub in the first tier.
“There is concern that places like Blidworth, Eastwood, Mansfield Woodhouse, will have to continue with the second tier and therefore not receive the priority treatment that the first tier communities are getting.”
Coun Purdue-Horan said concerns had been raised to him in that the situation could be worse for residents who will only have have library access points and mobile services, including in places such as Annesley Woodhouse, Collingham and Selston.
Coun Carlton added: “On your point about tier one having preferential treatment, I can understand perhaps why that may be perceived.
“I want to be crystal clear we are not in the business of reducing services, we are not in the business of closing libraries and I think that should be clearly understood.”
Coun Carlton invited members to have open conversations with the council’s leadership on how to continue improving lower tier library services, and how some could potentially move up a tier.
Under the plans libraries in Arnold, Beeston, Bingham, Hucknall, Kirkby, Mansfield, Newark, Retford, Southwell, Sutton, West Bridgford and Worksop would be designated ‘hub’ libraries.
Facilities in Blidworth, Burton Joyce, Calverton, Carlton, Cotgrave, Eastwood, East Leake, Edwinstowe, Forest Town, Harworth and Bircotes, Keyworth, Kimberley, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mapperley, Ollerton, Radcliffe, Ravenshead, Ruddington, Stapleford and Warsop would be designated ‘community libraries’.
Library access points or mobile services would then operate in Annesley Woodhouse, Balderton, Balmoral, Bilsthorpe, Carlton Hill, Carlton in Lindrick, Clipstone, Collingham, Dukeries, Edgewood, Farnsfield, Gedling, Gotham, Huthwaite, Inham Nook, Jacksdale, Ladybrook, Langold, Lowdham, Misterton, Rainworth, Selston, Skegby, Sutton Bonington, Sutton on Trent, Toton, Tuxford and Woodthorpe.
