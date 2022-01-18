Nottinghamshire County Council leader welcomes decision to freeze BBC licence fee cost

The Government has introduced a new licence fee settlement which will freeze the TV licence from April 1, 2022 and the fee will remain at £159 until 2024, before rising with inflation for four years.

Coun Bradley (Con) – who is also Mansfield’s MP – has repeatedly raised his concerns about the licence fee in Parliament and has called for it to be scrapped.

Last year, he spoke in a Petitions Committee debate on getting rid of the BBC licence fee.

In his speech, Mr Bradley stated the BBC focuses far too much on in ‘middle-class metropolitan bubble’ rather than representing people in constituencies such as Hucknall.

Mr Bradley said: “I am delighted the Government has listened to the concerns of my constituents and frozen the licence fee for the next two years to ensure more money is kept in the pockets of hard-working families.

“Since getting elected to Parliament in 2017, I have consistently argued for the licence fee to be scrapped.

