Nottinghamshire County Council pledge to support people into work

Opportunities to support people into work and improve the health and wellbeing of the workforce in Nottinghamshire have been highlighted in the latest Public Health Annual Report.

Data shows that 77.4 per cent of all working age adults in Nottinghamshire were employed.

However, the reality for people with disabilities and long-term conditions is significantly different.

Employment for those with a long-term condition is estimated at 66.5 per cent and only 2.8 per cent of adults with a learning disability who are in contact with social care were in employment.

Another big focus of the report is around improving the health and wellbeing of staff across the county.

Figures show that each year absenteeism due to smoking-related illness alone results in about 139,800 days of lost productivity in Nottinghamshire and smoking breaks cost businesses £44.5m.

Mental health is also significant, with figures showing that around 16 per cent of the adult population of Nottinghamshire have experienced a Common Mental Disorder.

Aimee Wrate, from the County Council’s Occupational Therapy Children’s Service, said: “The feeling of being accepted and contributing means so much. I don’t want handouts, I want to work.

“I accept I have what is classed as a hidden disability and know I have limitations, but I want to be appreciated for what I can do rather than what I cannot.”

Jonathan Gribbin, director of public health at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “We want to support businesses to promote health and wellbeing to their staff and one of the ways we are showing our commitment to this is through our free Wellbeing at Work Scheme which will be relaunched this year.

“We also want to work with partners to drive forward the changes we need to help employers to be more inclusive.

“This will build on the unanimous support for the recent Full Council motion to consider what more the county council can do to transform employment prospects for people with disabilities and health conditions.”