Nottinghamshire dog handler surprised with portrait of late police dog Rambo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A member of the public recently gifted our dog handler, PC James Coupland, a portrait of Police Dog Rambo, who sadly passed away in February of this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PD Rambo, an eight-year-old Belgian Malinois celebrated for his bravery and loyalty, fell gravely ill earlier this year.

He passed away after receiving treatment from a specialised veterinary team, with his handler by his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rambo was brought to the force from Holland in 2018 and had been partnered with PC James Coupland ever since.

Member of the public, Charlotte Battersby (left) and PC James Coupland.

The duo spent countless hours on patrol, establishing a reputation as a highly effective crime-fighting team and becoming well-known to viewers of Channel 5’s Police Interceptors series.

In the wake of his passing, a member of the public, Charlotte Battersby, reached out to the police dog team, offering to create a hand-drawn portrait of PD Rambo.

This week she visited Force Headquarters with her family to present the portrait to PC James Coupland who was none the wiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the presentation, Charlotte and her family enjoyed a tour of the dog section and kennels, including a meeting with the new trainee puppy recently adopted from the RSPCA, who is going to be trained as a sniffer dog.

Portrait of PD Rambo (left) and original photograph (right).

Charlotte Battersby said: “Reading the story about PD Rambo’s passing on Facebook, I really fell in love with their story and wanted to give something back to the dog handler who just lost his partner.

“This is why I offered to draw a portrait of PD Rambo to give to James.”

PC Coupland continues to serve in the police’s dog section and is currently being paired with a new dog to continue his duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, PD Rambo will always hold a special place in his heart and will always be a significant part of his journey with Nottinghamshire Police.

Reflecting on their bond, PC James Coupland said: “Rambo was more than just a dog to me.

“He was my best friend and the greatest colleague to have by my side for many years.

“I was taken aback when Charlotte presented me with a portrait of my best friend which will now take pride of place at the kennels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a lovely gesture, and the picture really captured him how I remember him.

“I will be forever grateful to him for his company, and for the unwavering loyalty that he showed me during the seven years we were together.”