Nottinghamshire: Eight underappreciated market towns worth visiting this summer

3 . Sutton

Ashfield's Sutton is another market town in the Nottinghamshire area. Sutton is a market town with a history that dates back to Saxon times. It first appeared in the Domesday Book as "Sutone." The name likely comes from the Saxon suffix "ton," which means an enclosure or fenced clearing. The town was part of the lands held by Edward the Confessor and later by William the Conqueror. Sutton was developed around the manor house, which was eventually owned by the Hardwick family. The town has a rich history associated with coal mining and the hosiery industry, particularly known for the Pretty Polly brand. Photo: Brian Eyre