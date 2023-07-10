They attended a multi-faith service being held in Westminster Abbey, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

The service saw the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh join senior government and political leaders, health leaders and celebrities to pay tribute to the NHS and all its achievements.

Corinne Kitchen, Suman Dove, Amy Gouldstone, Mitchel Speed and Rebecca Isaac, represented SFH, which runs Mansfield Community and Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospitals, and the various staff networks they represent to support staff.

Staff from Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust who attended events in London to mark the NHS's 75th anniversary, from left: Corinne Kitchen, Suman Dove, Amy Gouldstone, Mitchel Speed and Rebecca Isaac

The trust’s staff networks improve equality, diversity and inclusion across the trust and are a vital part of supporting Trust staff to be there for patients.

A trust spokesman said: “Since 1948, the NHS has provided universal access to high quality healthcare, without concerns about money when thinking about your health.

“We are proud to have played a part in the history of our NHS, as well as in celebrating the dedication, expertise and innovation of our NHS colleagues and the values of compassion, equality and inclusivity that define our NHS.”

Five members of Nottinghamshire Healthcare Trust attended the service at Westminster Abbey, from left, Melanie Rowland, James Huguenin, Jenny Bailey, Stephen Goodwin, Annette Ellison

Seven representatives of Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust also attended the event, five of whom attended the service at Westminster Abbey – integrated care team leader Annette Ellison, urgent care services team leader James Huguenin, allied health professionals lead practice learning educator facilitator Jenny Bailey, and Melanie Rowland, AHP associate director.

In addtional Lexie Whittington, clinical lead for Nottingham north and east, and Amanda Selby, operational team lead for child and adolescent mental health services attended an event at No 10 Downing Street after NHS staff were invited to a reception as part of the NHS’s 75th birthday celebrations.

Ifti Majid, trust chief executive, said, “I am delighted some of our colleagues are able represent our organisation and workforce at this very special event.

"Appreciation on this scale is a huge recognition to all our colleagues at the trust for their dedication, care and commitment caring for our patients and their families through the toughest of times.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust members Amanda Selby (left) and Lexie Whittington attended a special reception at 10 Downing Street

