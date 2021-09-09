Commissioner Henry has unveiled her plan to provide funding directly to organisations working within communities to make Nottinghamshire safer.

From an initial funding pot of £100,000, not for profit organisations and charities across the county can bid for up to £10,000 to fund projects focused on preventing crime, responding to issues of greatest concern in communities, and delivering victim and community support services.

The Commissioner said: “Earlier this year, I committed to making more money available for areas across Nottinghamshire.

PCC Caroline Henry launches Make Notts Safe Fund

“This is why I am proud to be launching our new Make Notts Safe Fund.

“This fund puts the power back in the hands of organisations on the ground to help us deliver real change by funding projects that have a tangible impact on making residents feel safer.

“I would encourage all organisations across the county to apply so we can work together to Make Notts Safe.”

Successful applications from organisations across the county will help deliver on the Commissioner’s priorities, which include preventing crime, responding to community needs, and supporting victims, survivors, and communities to be safe and feel safe.

This launch is part of Commissioner Henry’s wider plans to assist the work carried out by organisations within communities to improve safety across Nottinghamshire.

The Commissioner is planning on making available a further Make Notts Safe funding round in 2022/23, subject to future funding confirmation.