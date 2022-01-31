Nottinghamshire police and fire service staff now working side by side at new joint HQ

Senior Nottinghamshire police and fire staff at the opening of the new building

Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, which already shared some resources and buildings, agreed to move to a shared headquarters site back in 2018.

Work to construct a new three-storey building to help facilitate the venture began in 2020 on the site of the existing police headwaters at Sherwood Lodge in Arnold.

The building, which contains shared office space, a new police-control room, a sports hall, gymnasium and canteen, is the centre-piece of a wider project to improve and expand the old 1970s-built complex.

Other key developments include the addition of a new circular access road and the installation of an outdoor exercise trail for staff.

The site also contains a joint memorial garden dedicated to the memory of staff from both organisations who have died in service.

Senior officers from both services welcomed a small number of guests to the site earlier this month. to mark the handover of the new building and the formal adoption of the wider site.

John Buckley, Nottinghamshire Chief Fire Officer, said: “The facilities are fantastic, it’s a really nice comfortable and inviting place to work.”

Craig Guildford, Nottinghamshire Chief Constable, added: “I’m just delighted with it, it’s a gargantuan improvement and it’s us the organisation, investing in our people and delivering the service to our public.”