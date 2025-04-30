Nottinghamshire Police announce cancer diagnosis of Chief Constable
Nottinghamshire Police has announced that Chief Constable Kate Meynell, who has held the position since 2022, has been diagnosed with cancer – as a temporary Chief Constable has been appointed during her absence.
In an update shared by Nottinghamshire Police, a spokesperson revealed that Chief Constable Kate Meynell is currently away from work while she undergoes treatment for cancer.
Nottinghamshire Police announced that in her absence, PCC Gary Godden has asked DCC Steve Cooper to step up with immediate effect as the temporary Chief Constable.
ACC Rob Griffin will in turn become the temporary Deputy Chief Constable.