Nottinghamshire Police band plays for veterans at event to mark Armed Forces Day

Band members showcased their talents at joint force headquarters by serenading diners outside the canteen with a range of military, wartime and other favourite tunes.

Steve Timperley, Hucknall and Ashfield PCSO and Armed Forces Network chairman, said: “We are really fortunate as a force to have so many former service personnel serving in and out of uniform.

“In the run-up to Armed Forces Day we wanted to celebrate the work they are doing in our communities, and also to show our respects to those currently serving in uniform.

Nottinghamshire PCC Caroline Henry joined members of the Nottinghamshire Police Band and former members of the armed forces now serving with the police for a National Armed Forces Day event

“We also wanted to reach out to other colleagues who may be able to support our work so I am hugely grateful to the Police Band for helping us to draw such a crowd.”

Caroline Henry (Con), Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, who attended the event, added: “Armed Forces Day means a lot to me personally, having followed the flag as a military wife for many years.

“Nottinghamshire Police shares lots of links with the military and this event was a great way to come together to salute our service men and women.”