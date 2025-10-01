Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable announces retirement following cancer diagnosis

Chief Constable Meynell has notified the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), Gary Godden, of her decision and has expressed a wish to undertake work in support of The Nottingham Inquiry prior to her retirement, subject to medical advice.

Chief Constable Meynell said: “In the Spring of this year I was diagnosed with cancer and stepped away from my role in order to undergo a programme of intensive medical treatment.

“While the current prognosis is positive, the treatment continues, and I cannot foresee a time in the near future when I will be able to give my all to the role.

“The Force, and the public of Nottinghamshire, need a healthy, strong and fully-focused Chief Constable, and because ill-health prevents me from continuing to perform the role in the way I would want, I have informed the Police and Crime Commissioner of my intention to retire.

“Before retiring, and subject to medical advice, I am planning to resume limited duties in order to submit all information required of me by the Nottingham Inquiry. I will continue to support its work in the months to come including, if required, by attending the Inquiry to provide evidence.”

PCC Gary Godden said: “I understand this will have been a very difficult decision for Chief Constable Meynell to make, and in these circumstances, but I am grateful to the Chief Constable for notifying me of her decision at the earliest opportunity, as this will allow me to take immediate steps in the best interests of the Force.

“While Chief Constable Meynell remains absent from work due to her ill-health, the current arrangement for DCC Steve Cooper to exercise the functions of chief constable in Nottinghamshire, as acting chief constable, will continue.”

“I have a statutory duty to secure the maintenance of an efficient and effective police force for Nottinghamshire and so, given Chief Constable Meynell’s notified retirement, I intend to take immediate steps towards the recruitment and appointment of Chief Constable Meynell’s permanent successor.”

Acting Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: “I agreed in the Spring to perform chief constable functions in Chief Constable Meynell’s absence, and my immediate focus is continuing to provide stability for the workforce and the people of Nottinghamshire during this period.”