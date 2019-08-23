Nottinghamshire Police have observed a nationwide minute’s silence in memory of PC Andrew Harper.

PC Andrew Harper, 28, died after he was dragged along the road by a vehicle in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on 15 August.

Nottinghamshire Police fall silent to mark tragic death of PC Andrew Harper

Thames Valley Police led the silence, which was observed by forces across the country, at 11:00am.

Officers, staff and volunteers met by Ged Walker’s and Chris McDonald’s memorials at Force Headquarters at Sherwood Lodge, and the force flag was lowered.

Craig Guildford, Nottinghamshire Police’s Chief Constable said: "We all at Nottinghamshire Police would like to pass on our sympathies to everyone at Thames Valley Police following this tragic event, including PC Harper’s friends, family and colleagues.

"When these tragic incident do happen, they are a very sobering reminder of the dangers our country’s officers can face on a day-to-day basis in the important work that they do in helping to keep our communities safe."

PC Harper's mother Debbie said she was moved by the "outpouring of love" since her son's death.