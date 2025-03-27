Nottinghamshire Police: How cuckooing awareness can help protect vulnerable people

Members of the public are being urged to familiarise themselves with the signs of cuckooing to help protect vulnerable people from being exploited by criminals.

Cuckooing, named after cuckoos which invade the nests of other birds, is commonly used by criminals to take over a person’s home to store, supply, and produce drugs, or facilitate other criminality.

In January, Nottinghamshire Police launched Operation Conclusion to create a standardised force approach to tackle cuckooing, safeguard victims, and bring criminals to justice.

Cuckooing can happen to anyone; however, criminals often target the most vulnerable, including those who experience substance misuse, have a physical or learning disability, have a mental health condition, are elderly, or are struggling financially.

Offenders use deceit, force, or coercive tactics to manipulate victims and establish a position of trust.

They may offer money, friendship, drugs, alcohol, clothing, a relationship, or pay for food and utilities to quickly build a rapport.

In exchange, they may ask to ‘borrow’ a room to store something or meet ‘friends’ at the property.

Gradually, any perceived ‘benefits’ will reduce and the offender may threaten the victim with violence if they try to end their criminal behaviour.

Signs of cuckooing include:

An increase in visitors to a property – brief visits around the clock

An increase in vehicles arriving at a property, including bikes, mopeds, cars, and taxis

An increase in litter outside the property, including takeaway boxes or discarded drug paraphernalia such as foil, syringes, and cling film

Unexplained injuries or victims providing accounts that do not reflect the injuries

Changes in mood, appearance, or behaviour

Moving out of the property while an unknown person remains

Receiving excessive phone calls and text messages

Being in possession of large sums of money or goods that cannot be accounted for

An increase in reports of antisocial behaviour in the area

Possessing drug-dealing or drug-manufacturing equipment, such as scales, deal bags, and pill presses

Unfamiliar people driving the victim’s car or being driven by the victim

Bedding or clothing inside a property that does not belong to the victim

Loud parties, overgrown gardens, graffiti, damage to doors and windows, and external doors being propped open

Premises and individuals involved in cuckooing tend to be repeat victims and addresses, therefore, as part of Op Conclusion officers will use information obtained from enforcement and engagement action to improve the intelligence picture and tackle the root cause.

Properties are assessed into one of three severity categories that each have safeguarding actions associated with them, such as completing a welfare visit, increasing high-visibility patrols in the area, or referring the victim for further support.

Nottinghamshire Police also attends monthly Slavery and Exploitation Risk Assessment Conferences (SERAC), alongside various partner agencies including Nottingham City Council’s Slavery and Exploitation Team (SET), housing agencies, support services, the NHS, and probation.

Victims and addresses are referred to SET by the police and other agencies, which are then discussed at SERAC to inform actions for each agency to safeguard individuals.

A victim of cuckooing can also be referred to the National Referral Mechanism – a system developed by the Home Office to identify and support victims of modern slavery and human trafficking.

Support is provided by the Salvation Army and can include relocation, psychological support and legal help.

New legislation announced in February to make cuckooing a specific criminal offence will further support the force’s work to tackle this invasive crime and will carry a maximum punishment of five years’ imprisonment.

Under existing guidelines, officers dealing with a suspected cuckooing case may look to other offences including modern slavery, offensive weapons, and assault to bring charges.

Det Sgt Georgie Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “While these types of incidents are thankfully rare, unfortunately, we know that cuckooing does happen and often exploits the most vulnerable in society.

“Cuckooing is hidden behind closed doors and victims can be reluctant to seek help because they often do not see themselves as victims or are under the control of violent offenders.

“Educating the public on the signs of cuckooing to be aware of is an effective way to protect the vulnerable and tackle crime in our communities.

“Once members of the public learn the signs, it may be obvious to them that a neighbouring address in their community is being cuckooed that could otherwise be difficult for the police and partner agencies to identify.

“Our officers continue to work closely with our partners, including the city council’s slavery and exploitation team, to identify, support, and safeguard victims of cuckooing.

“However, with the support of our communities, we may be able to extend our reach to identify and support more people.

“As a force, we will never tolerate cuckooing and modern slavery, and we will continue to do everything we can to prosecute offenders.

“If you see something that doesn’t look or feel right, or you have information that may assist our investigations, please do come forward to help make your neighbourhood safer.”