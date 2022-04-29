Currently, there is no specific national pathway for serving members of the Armed Forces to join the police – despite lots of military skills translating well into policing.

Nottinghamshire Police’s pioneering new Military Widening Access Course means serving military personnel will now be supported to transition into an exciting new career in policing.

The force has co-designed an innovative level four qualification in policing with the University of Derby, accessible to those within the military who are looking to utilise their skills and experiences in the police service.

PCC Caroline Henry, CC Graig Guildford and Broxtowe MP Darren Henry played pivotal roles in establishing the new recruitment pathway

The 12-week pilot course fast-tracks entrants onto the second year of the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship, which involves on and off-the-job learning in partnership with the University of Derby and the Ministry of Defence.

Having joined the police, the new recruits will then complete a two-year probationary period to be confirmed in post as a police officer and achieve a degree.

Superintendent Louise Clarke said: “We recognise the skills that are transferable from the military. They are problem-solving skills, communication skills, conflict resolution and they’ve had some worldwide experience – all of those things we recognise can make a really strong police officer.

“The force is proud to already count a number of former serving members of the Armed Forces and Reservists among its employees, and the skills and experience military personnel bring are highly valued.

“We’ve had lots come through and been really successful at all ranks in our organisation and, therefore, the Armed Forces is a talent magnet we and the service want to tap into.”

The new Military Widening Access Course is scheduled to begin early next year, with serving personnel able to register their interest by emailing [email protected]

Supt Clarke said: “It’s a 12-week programme which members of the Armed Forces can access while still serving in the military but are looking to embark on a new career.

“It starts in January 2023 and after that there will be a short break so they can leave the Armed Forces and resettle into Nottinghamshire, ahead of becoming a police officer in June 2023.

“Our message is clear – if you are thinking of leaving the armed forces before June 2023 and want to become a police officer, this is the programme for you.”

Caroline Henry (Con), police and crime commissioner for Nottinghamshire, said she was delighted to see the new pathway come to fruition.

She continued: “We recognise the experience, skills and values that military people can bring to our police force.

“I’ve been around the military for a long time.

“My husband served 26 years in the RAF and I’ve been involved in military charities for a long time.

"I’m very familiar with that world and it was clear to me when we started having discussions about launching this new pathway that it was a fantastic idea.

“We like doing things first in Nottinghamshire and I’m delighted that we’ve done it again.”